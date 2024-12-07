Hailey Bieber to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrities who predicted the Mocha Mousse makeup trend before Pantone did

Pantone recently unveiled mocha mousse — a soft, delicious brown — as its Colour of the Year for 2025, and beauty enthusiasts saw this coming a long time ago. The trend has been brewing for years, from Hailey Bieber’s viral Latte Makeup to Kim Kardashian’s omnipresent earthy palette (from her SKIMS shapewear sets to her SKKN palettes). With brown shades dominating runways, makeup and even music (we're looking at you Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso), the warm, versatile hue is perfect for end-of-year celebrations. Here’s how five celebrities have nailed the trend, and how you can recreate their iconic mocha-inspired looks. Mocha mousse makeup is 2025's colour of the year

Hailey Bieber's latte makeup

Hailey Bieber’s latte makeup look, which took social media by storm, epitomises the Mocha Mousse aesthetic. Her warm bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and subtle shimmer are perfect for Indian skin tones. Achieve her look with a bronzer for blush and eyelids, a brown lipstick and a good shimmery gloss.

Kim Kardashian's minimalist mocha look

Kim Kardashian’s approach to the trend is all about understated glamour. Known for her love of nudes, her recent brown-themed collaboration with North Face shows her mastery of neutral shades. Pair a pale pink lipstick with darker lip liner, dramatic lashes, and soft brown blush for a Kim K-approved, glam shopping or travel look.

Khushi Kapoor: All-in-one monochrome

Khushi Kapoor, a Bollywood Gen-Z icon, champions the no-makeup makeup trend. Her effortless look requires just one matte brown lipstick, applied on lips, cheeks, and eyelids. Add a swipe of mascara, and you’re ready to party until the sun rises.

Deepika Padukone: Subtle mocha perfection

Deepika Padukone is synonymous with natural elegance. For a mocha-inspired take, pair a cool-toned brown lipstick with a similar lip liner, light brown eyeshadow, and bold kajal. Her look is perfect for low-key events or concerts, emphasising simplicity with no blush.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Matte mocha bride

Newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala is a long-time advocate of natural makeup. This pre-wedding look is a masterclass in soft, cool-toned browns. With matte brown lips, subtle eyeliner, and messy brows, she makes being a bride look effortless when we all know how hectic it can get to plan a wedding!

So whether you’re attending a holiday soirée or a cosy winter dinner, Mocha Mousse offers endless possibilities. These celeb-approved looks are your ultimate guide to ending the year in style.