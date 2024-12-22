Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taylor Swift fan faces 20 years in prison for embezzling $1M for concert tickets and lavish vacations

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 22, 2024 06:13 AM IST

Maryland woman funneled the money through various means to fund extravagant purchases and concerts, now facing a possible 20-year prison sentence.

A Maryland woman from Ellicott City has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $1 million from her employer, a real estate agency. Court documents reveal she used the stolen funds to finance a lavish lifestyle, including luxurious purchases, vacations, and attending multiple Taylor Swift concerts. The Swiftie is now facing up to 20 years in prison for “the federal wire fraud charges.”

Taylor Swift performs as her record-breaking The Eras Tour comes to an end with the first of her three concerts in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 6, 2024. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier (REUTERS)
Taylor Swift performs as her record-breaking The Eras Tour comes to an end with the first of her three concerts in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 6, 2024. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier (REUTERS)

Swiftie admits to embezzling money from real estate agency

The 41-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer Tinker, is accused of stealing money from her employer, a real estate agency, by wiring funds to her personal bank accounts over 90 times. The guilty plea covers the period from January 2020 to November 2023. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Tinker used various methods, including wire transfers, Zelle payments, checks, and ACH, to illegally funnel the money into her accounts.

Also read: Everything Blake Lively claims: ‘Watching her naked to explicit videos’ in her complaint against Justin Baldoni

Tinker reportedly tried to hide her crime by making the fund transfers look real. She did this by writing fake names on the paperwork where the money was supposed to go. This made it seem like the money was going to legitimate places.

Then, according to the attorney's office, she secretly sent the stolen money to her own bank accounts. Between February 2021 and November 2023, she did this more than 90 times! To further hide her crime, Tinker also changed and faked information in her employer's financial records to make it look like the money was spent on something else.

Also read: Diddy sued by 2006 NYC contest winner for sexual assault, shares photos; mogul’s attorney responds

Defendant faces up to 20 years in prison

The Swiftie now faces up to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, with sentencing set for April on federal wire fraud charges. The embezzled funds were spent on luxury items and personal expenses, including vacations, Taylor Swift tickets, and five vehicles.

According to CBS, In 2023, tickets to see Taylor Swift on her Eras tour were indeed very expensive and difficult to obtain, with some fans reportedly paying up to 70 times the face value. Eras tour concluded in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 8, 2024.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On