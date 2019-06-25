‘Lodge complaints against leaders who embezzled funds’: Police

Inspector general of police (law and order) Gyanwant Singh has said superintendents of police in all West Bengal districts have been asked to register complaints under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint is received against public representatives on embezzlement of government funds.

“The lawlessness over ‘cut money’ has created an undesirable situation. If there are cases of corruption, lodge a complaint and we will investigate,” Inspector general of police (law and order) Gyanwant Singh said on Monday.

Section 409 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust by public servant) is a non-bailable section, land the accused in jail for up to 10 years and also attract fine if the charges are proved.

On Tuesday, the West state assembly witnessed noisy protests over the ‘cut money’ issue for the second straight day, with the opposition demanding a statement by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and setting up an inquiry commission to go into the matter.

