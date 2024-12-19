Menu Explore
No. 8 Maryland stays undefeated with 107-57 rout of William & Mary, Smikle tops 1,000 career points

AP |
Dec 19, 2024 11:44 PM IST

No. 8 Maryland stays undefeated with 107-57 rout of William & Mary, Smikle tops 1,000 career points

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kaylene Smikle scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 for her career as No. 8 Maryland rolled past William & Mary 107-57 on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

The 11 a.m. start time was part of Maryland's Field Trip Day, which included free admission for schoolchildren, teachers and chaperones. That made for a loud, high-pitched environment, and the Terrapins gave the youngsters plenty to cheer about.

William & Mary was led by Bella Nascimento, who scored 16 points.

Smikle reached the 1,000-point mark in the second quarter with a 3-pointer that gave Maryland a 44-21 lead. She played two seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Maryland.

The Terps finished the game with a 20-1 run. Takeaways

William & Mary: The Tribe came into the game shooting just 24% from 3-point range and was a bit worse than that Thursday, going 7 for 30 .

Maryland: This was part of a 21-day stretch in which the Terps have only one game. They didn't look too rusty, taking an early 16-7 lead and thwarting William & Mary's best bid to make a game of it in the second quarter. Key moment

Maryland led 23-19 before going on a 21-2 run in the second that turned the game into a rout. Smikle scored seven points during that stretch. Key stats

Maryland had 26 offensive rebounds to William & Mary's eight, and the Terps had a 50-6 advantage in free-throws attempted. Up next

Maryland returns to Big Ten play with a game on Dec. 29 against No. 15 Michigan State, which also is unbeaten. William & Mary doesn't play again until a home game against Hampton on Jan. 3.

women's college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and /hub/womens-college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
