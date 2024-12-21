Menu Explore
Diddy sued by 2006 NYC contest winner for sexual assault, shares photos; mogul’s attorney responds

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 21, 2024 08:46 AM IST

LaTroya Grayson is suing Sean Diddy Combs for $15 million, alleging drugging and rape during a 2006 party. Combs' legal team has refuted the claims.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new lawsuit from a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in 2006. The woman, who won a contest to spend a day with Diddy and enjoy his party, alleges that he drugged and raped her at his home. Diddy's attorney has denied the allegations, calling them "completely fabricated."

Diddy will celebrate Christmas in prison, as his bail was denied for the third time. - Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo(REUTERS)
Diddy hit with sexual assault charge by Oklahoma woman

The disgraced music mogul, currently sitting behind the Brooklyn bars is facing multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault and abuse. The recent lawsuit comes from an Oklahoma Woman identified as LaTroya Grayson. Grayson, who was 23 at the time, alleges that she and her half-sibling won a radio contest offering an all-expenses-paid trip to NYC for Diddy's "White Party," later rebranded as a "Black Party."

In her complaint, Grayson details how she and her half-sibling flew from Tulsa to New York City, checking into the Roger Smith Hotel before being driven to the party venue. The lawsuit states that Grayson, along with other contest winners, was granted entry based on their “appearance and attire, though her half-sibling was denied entry.”

At the party, Grayson claims there was no bar, and instead, waitresses circulated premade drinks. After consuming a few of these drinks, she began to feel unwell and later found herself waking up at a medical center, with no recollection of how she got there.

Diddy faces $15 million lawsuit

Grayson is suing Diddy for $15 million. In her filing, she mentioned waking up the next day at the medical center and finding herself disoriented, with her clothes disheveled and her belongings missing. Grayson alleges she was then flown back home and subsequently received threatening phone calls warning her against pursuing legal action and “telling her that any attempts to pursue anything about [her] assault would be futile because Combs was a ‘celebrity’ and that [Grayson] would ‘just be wasting her time,” TMZ reports.

The assault, she states, led to ongoing struggles with “depression, anxiety, body image issues, feelings of worthlessness, and intimacy challenges.” As part of her filing, she submitted evidence, including a letter addressed to the radio contest winner, plane ticket stubs, photos with other celebrities at Combs' party, and medical documents such as her hospital bracelet and bill.

Diddy’s attorney responds

Responding to the new lawsuit, Combs' attorney, who has consistently dismissed any assault or trafficking charges while advocating for a bail plea, called the claims "pure fiction" and stated they had nothing to do with Diddy. In a statement to TMZ, they said, "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs.”

The legal team member continued, “Her allegations against him are pure fiction. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab. He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these."

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
