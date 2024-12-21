Jennifer Lopez admits to ‘struggles’ amid Ben Affleck split, opens up about motherhood challenges

Jennifer Lopez is getting real about the highs and lows of motherhood, proving even stars aren’t immune to the struggles of everyday life. In an interview with British Vogue, the pop star who is co-parenting five kids with her ex Ben Affleck opened up about handling her own challenges while playing Judy Robles in her new movie Unstoppable. Jennifer Lopez showcased her stunning looks at the press day for her film Unstoppable, wearing a daring nude bodycon outfit.(Instagram/Jennifer Lopez)

The film, based on the inspiring true story of champion wrestler Anthony Robles, explores the powerful bond between Anthony and his mom.

Jennifer Lopez opens up about ‘motherhood’ and ‘struggles’

Reflecting on her own journey, Lopez said, “As a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids, to lift them up — but that doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles.” The Jenny From the Block singer is a mother of two kids, her twins Max and Emme, from her ex Marc Anthony.

She also co-parents Violet, Finn, and Seraphina, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s three children, after marrying the actor two years ago. Despite the couple having filed for divorce, the singer is believed to remain very close to Affleck’s kids and is often seen either spending time with them or attending their school events.

Judy Robles pointed out how much Lopez's love for her kids connected with the love shown in her character, which really hit home for her. Lopez explained that what made the role really interesting was grasping the two sides of being a mom—the fun, happy times her kids experience and the tough, private struggles that come along with it.

Reflecting on her conversations with Anthony Robles and his family, Lopez said she resonated with the idea of always wanting to be the best for your kids. "What made it exciting as an actor for me to play is, you know, kind of talking to Anthony and your kids and them saying, you know, like, my mom was the best mom. She's always happy and always making everything fun and joyful and all of that. And then talking to you and saying, you know, this was really hard,”

She continued, “I felt like this in the marriage. I felt sometimes like this with the kids and all of those things that you gave me, you know, to me I was like, okay, there's so much going on here, and I understood it."

Earlier during an an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Atlas star also shared how her time as a single mom taught her a valuable truth: love and effort are more than enough to make a difference. She shared the universal parental doubt of wondering, "Am I enough for them?" but emphasized that having one loving parent can make all the difference.

Jennifer Lopez’s Unstoppable tanks at box office

Amid struggling career comebacks and canceled residency, Lopez’s new film co-produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. Unstoppable grossed only $3,900 in its opening weekend in the UK, ranking it 55th among new releases.

However, an insider revealed to Express that this limited theatrical run was intentional. The film's primary focus is on awards season recognition. The film earlier received standing ovations at multiple film festivals. By releasing the film in theaters for a single week, it becomes eligible for awards like the Oscars. This strategy is common for streaming platforms to position their films for awards consideration. Unstoppable will officially premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on January 16th.