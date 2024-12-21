Britney Spears deletes her ‘wild’ dance video on IG, lashes out at ‘mean’ comments: ‘So sick of…’

Britney Spears just hit the delete button on her recent dance video, thankfully not on her Instagram handle. She scrubbed it from her social media after a tidal wave of mean comments came rolling in. The singer then posted a long note explaining the impact of such negative feedback after a sad start to her Cabo trip. Britney Spears dance video stills

Despite keeping the replies off on her IG, she’s clearly still paying attention to what people have to say. Britney admits it “saddens me” when people criticize her, but she’s also got a clear message: “If you don’t like the way I move, just don’t watch it!”

Britney Spears says she deleted the video because of negative feedback

Reflecting on her decision to take down the video from her social media, Britney expressed frustration over people's lack of understanding of her personal struggles, stating that despite her deep sadness, she felt it was a "miracle from God" that she danced at all. The pop icon earlier treated fans to a high-energy dance routine, sporting a neon bikini.

Initially unsure about going on the trip to Cabo, Britney’s mood lifted when she saw the ocean, her cozy hotel, and even the unique breakfast table inside a pool. “ I'm such a strange cookie I guess most artists are a little weird, but I immediately got busy and played with dark music and Winehouse with black lace and red bottoms !!! I forgot I did any of that and when I got home last night and was like W**,” she wrote.

Tired of people criticsing her every move and claiming to be "concerned," she bluntly told her critics to either accept it or move on“I took all my work down then of course I looked through my phone and was like Damn, there's so much I haven't even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me. I'm so damn sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don't like the way I move, fik off and don't watch it !!!” She added.

Britney ended on a lighter note, sharing the joy of finally sinking her teeth into a massive cheeseburger after a week of fasting, joking that it gave her a high even better than sex. “Food gives me a high, like feeling 6 years old because food is god, especially if you fast like me. It's honestly better than sex.”

Britney Spears dropped ‘chaotic’ dance routine prompting instant reactions

The Toxic crooner earlier this week made a sudden spinning comeback on her IG posting a dance video that no one saw coming. The energetic clip highlighted her signature moves, including twirls, spins, and playful hip slaps, with a touch of cheeky flair. Some stuffed animals even made appearances.

While fans were ecstatic to see her dancing freely, some expressed concern about her performance, saying they were ‘heartbroken’ to see her like that and even suspected the singer of being on some kind of medication. They noted instances where she nearly lost her balance and questioned the meaning behind some of her unusual hand gestures.

“I wish somebody could help her, I see a woman in pain and self-medicating. I don't know many old addicts do you ?” a person commented on the video. “Is it me or is this normal,” a second questioned. “She looks happy and free, what’s wrong,” a third defended. “It‘s just heartbreaking , she‘s just a shadow of herself now,” a fourth chimed in, and so on.