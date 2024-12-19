Britney Spears drops her ‘wildest’ dancing video with spins and slaps; fans say, ‘scary to watch’

Britney Spears is twirling her way back into the spotlight. The pop icon's latest Instagram post has fans talking, with a dance routine that’s equal parts energetic and chaotic. Britney Spears drops new dance routine on IG

Dressed in a blue bikini during her Mexican getaway, Britney delivered spins, slaps, twirls, and sassy hand moves that left some cheering for her freedom and others reaching for their metaphorical seatbelts. The singer has since shared multiple posts on her IG while also teasing something upcoming.

Britney Spears posts ‘chaotic’ dance routine on IG

The Toxic crooner turned up the energy in her latest Instagram post, treating fans to a high-energy dance routine. Clad in a bikini, with her hair let loose, and channeling her inner Blackout era, Britney grooved with her signature moves: from playful hip slaps to cheeky thumbs hooked into her bikini bottoms, twirls, and the chaotic energy only she can pull off. She even threw in a surprise cameo from a stuffed animal, just for fun!

While fans were thrilled to see her dancing freely, some couldn't help but express concern over her intense energy, pointing out that she twirled with such vigor she nearly lost her balance and kept guessing the meaning behind her bizarre hand gestures.

The clip felt like a nostalgic nod to the Britney of pre-conservatorship days. In the caption, she shifted focus from her moves to highlight her new bikini, freshly styled hair, and even a casual mention of a jet-skiing mishap that left her with an injured hand.

“It‘s just heartbreaking , she‘s just a shadow of herself now,” a fan commented on the video. “Well on the bright side…30 mins of cardio activity a day is recommended sooo at least she’s moving,” another chimed in. “Is it just me or is this not “normal”?” a third added. “I wish somebody could help her, I see a woman in pain and self-medicating. I don't know many old addicts do you ?” a fourth expressed concern. “Everyone who participated In the #freebritney movement 👏🏼 Now do you think she needs help?” “Scary to watch…”

The #FreeBritney movement brought her struggles to light, eventually leading to the end of the conservatorship in 2021. The singer has a history of struggling with fame and mental health issues, which led to a conservatorship in the past.

Fears about erratic behaviour growing

Britney Spears is once again grabbing headlines with her latest social media antics, leaving fans torn between admiration and concern. From claiming she’s started a kindergarten in Mexico and is now “five years old” to posting her signature high-energy dance videos, the pop icon continues to keep everyone guessing.

While some close to Britney worry about her unpredictable behavior, others say it’s just her way of having fun and seeking a bit of attention. “Britney is brushing off new concerns for her wellbeing and angrily insisting that people back off and leave her alone – even though there are justifiable fears about her erratic behavior that are growing inside her inner circle,” a source told InTouch.

However, the singer’s journey from conservatorship to reclaiming her freedom hasn’t been easy, and she’s determined to live on her own terms and that's what keeps her fans convinced everything is ok with the popstar. Others though, are left walking the fine line between celebrating her independence and wondering if they should be worried—or just let her be.

While the source dismissed any serious concerns, they noted that Britney enjoys sharing her quirky side but also gets frustrated when people react or speculate about her behavior. Those close to her try to check in without overstepping boundaries.