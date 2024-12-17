‘Cursed’ Britney Spears ‘house of horrors’ mansion where Brittany Murphy died hits celeb real estate market for millions

The Hollywood Hills mansion, once owned by Britney Spears and Brittany Murphy, has again hit the mark and has been listed for tens of millions of dollars despite its dark history. The late Brittany Murphy and pop star Britney Spears, both former owners of 1895 Rising Glen Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90069, had qualms with their Hollywood Hills mansion.

Aged 32, the Clueless actress died in her Los Angeles home (1895 Rising Glen Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90069) on December 20, 2009. Five months later, her husband and British screenwriter Simon Monjack, 40, was also found dead under the roof of the late couple’s residence. Murphy passed away due to untreated pneumonia, a low blood count and multiple drug intoxication. Monjack’s cause of death (severe anemia and acute pneumonia) was eerily identical to his wife’s. The late actress moved into her Hollywood home six years before she collapsed at the premises. She snapped the place up for $3.85 million from Britney Spears, as per property records.

Britney Spears and Brittany Murphy's former “cursed” Hollywood home is on sale again

According to RadarOnline.com, a Zillow listing now shows that the “reborn” house, undergoing “a complete metamorphosis,” is looking for a new owner in exchange for the asking price of $17,995,000. The current owners, who presumably bought the property for $11.59 million, have been living there since 2020, and David Parnes and James Harris of Carolwood Estates are representing the sale.

The skin-crawling past tied to the property is unshakable owing to both Murphy and her husband’s death at the residence in 2009. Years later, speculations about their passing being related to mould in the home arose. However, the medical examiner’s office shut down those claims in 2010.

Adding to the spine-chilling tales associated with the house, Monjack’s mother told the Daily Mail in 2013 that before his death, “he was having hallucinations that things were crawling out of his skin.”

Britney Spears' encounter with “bad spirits” at the Hollywood Hills house prompted her to leave it

Even before the deceased couple lived at the LA mansion, pop star Britney Spears had her share of qualms with it. Both the singer and Murphy felt something was off about the house located on Rising Glen Road, atop the Sunset Strip.

Spears was dating Justin Timberlake when she lived there. Her former makeup artist, Julianne Kaye attributed the “Toxic” crooner’s exit from the house to a purported encounter with the paranormal. On an episode of the “We Need to Talk About Britney” podcast in 2021, Kaye recounted, “[Spears] had that place up on Sunset Plaza — and I'm just gonna say, this is really weird … She calls me … I had my friend do reiki healing on her," Kaye explained on the podcast. "He had come up; I guess she'd had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in … and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy.”

The makeup artist added, “It was so bad that she left. She went to the Casa Del Mar hotel to stay there and never went back to the house. She goes, 'I know you're gonna think I'm crazy. I'm not crazy. I know what I saw. I know what I felt.”

Brittany Murphy wasn't a fan of the house, either

Similarly, shortly after Murphy’s death, Simon told The Hollywood Reporter in 2011 that “she absolutely hated the Rising Glen house.” Recalling a conversation with her, he said, “Every time we would drive up Sunset, Brit would say, 'Please, can we stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel?' I'd say: 'Honey, you've got to be realistic. We have our house, a 10,000-square-foot home. We're going to stay in it.”

The infamous LA house has had numerous owners since the couple's mysterious deaths

The couple didn’t have any kids during their time together. However, with plans to move to New York, they were hoping to start a family in 2010. Brittany’s mother, Sharon Murphy, also lived with them. Struggling to find a buyer after her daughter and son-in-law’s deaths, she ultimately had to get rid of the place for a staggering loss. Someone finally snapped up the place for $2.7 million in 2011.

After repeatedly switching owners, the place is believed to have lost any resemblance to its former look as it was “completely renovated and refurbished in 2024,” according to Zillow. The 9,400-square-foot house has five bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.