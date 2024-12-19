Katie Holmes reveals ‘touching’ birthday gift from daughter Suri Cruise: ‘Grateful’

Katie Holmes is feeling extra grateful as she turned 46, soaking in a special moment with her daughter, Suri Cruise. The Dawson’s Creek alum took to her Instagram to share a series of sweet birthday surprises she received from her loved ones. Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise(pic-TheImageDirect.com)

Even though Suri is away attending Carnegie Mellon University as a freshman, she didn’t forget to send her mom a beautiful surprise. Holmes couldn’t help but gush over the thoughtful gift from her and ex-husband Tom Cruise’s 18-year-old daughter.

Katie Holmes gushes over Suri Cruise’s birthday surprise

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Holmes posted a picture of a beautiful bouquet of purple roses. “I am so grateful for all of my blessings 💕 especially my daughter 🌷,” she captioned the photo.

The actress also reposted the birthday wish from her sister Nancy Blaylock. "Happy Birthday to this incredible human. You bring joy and inspiration to everyone around you! Love you my dear sister." Among the many birthday wishes was an adorable throwback photo fr

om her '90s TV days. She captioned the picture, “This is from a birthday I celebrated on the set of Dawson’s Creek.” Holmes was just 20 when she starred alongside James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams in the show, giving her acting career a big breakthrough.

Katie Holmes, typically quite private, has been focused on raising her daughter Suri and supporting her as she starts her college journey. Her last public relationship was with musician Bobby Wooten III, which ended in 2022. Before that, she dated Jamie Foxx for six years. The couple parted ways in 2019. Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012.

Katie Holmes shuts down Suri’s trust fund activation claims

Holmes, who has mostly kept her lookalike daughter away from the paparazzi since her high-profile split from Tom Cruise earlier, broke her silence after reports surfaced that Suri had turned an overnight millionaire thanks to a trust fund Tom Cruise activated as she turned 18. The trust fund was reportedly part of their divorce agreement. Suri and Cruise, on the other hand, have reportedly grown estranged, with Suri even opting to drop her father's famous last name in favor of Noelle, her mother's middle name.

Taking to her Instagram, the 46-year-old slammed a report with the headline, "Suri Cruise the millionaire! Tom Cruise’s trust fund has ‘kicked in,’ and mom Katie Holmes has one for her too,” and wrote, “Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up.” She labeled the claims “completely false” and expressed her frustration in the caption with a simple, “Enough.”

The report claimed that the trust fund was carefully structured to prevent Suri from being overwhelmed by a large sum of money all at once. Raised primarily in New York City and shielded from intense media scrutiny, Suri grew up under her mother’s care after Cruise and Holmes separated in 2012.