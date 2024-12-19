Porn star claims Machine Gun Kelly ‘drank her pee’ in wild sex act amid rumours Megan Fox suspected he…

Porn star Amia Miley has some jaw-dropping tales from her past with Machine Gun Kelly. During a podcast appearance on December 4th, Miley, 34, claimed that MGK once engaged in a wild sex act with her. She recounted the bizarre encounter with the singer drinking her urine during their brief fling nearly eight years ago. This revelation comes just as Kelly faces rumours surrounding his recent split from Megan Fox, who is pregnant with their first child. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly(Twitter)

Machine Gun Kelly’s ex claims he performed wild sex acts

MGK and Megan Fox who were dating since 2020 got engaged 2 years later. Amid breakup news, Miley joked Kelly would have been a "perfect fit" for an adult content site like OnlyFans, referencing a particular act he performed. Miley explained, “I don’t know what we were doing, but we ended up at his place, and he told me to go in the shower. I said I didn’t need one, but he insisted. He held out his hand and said, ‘Okay, now pee.’ Then he just started drinking it like this,” as she mimicked Kelly’s alleged action.

Also read: Machine Gun Kelly has ‘work to do’ to regain Megan Fox’s trust after split: 'These two are not done for good’

Although the adult film actress didn’t directly name the rocker, she suggested he was connected to Megan Fox’s pregnancy. Amia noted that “that was the end of it” and he didn’t “ask for it again.” She joked that her urine probably “didn’t taste great” considering her “party girl” past.

Miley explained that she first met the singer when he slid into her DMs on Instagram and asked her out for coffee. They had a casual relationship for a few months and were even spotted together in 2017. "It was just weird the whole time. I liked him in phases. He has like 30 different personalities,” she continued sharing details of their short-lived relationship. “You never know which person you’re getting in this minute and that was hard to deal with."

Also read: Diddy stuns with dramatic ‘weight loss, grayer’ look at new court hearing as judge rejects…

Despite parting ways, Miley claimed they “reconnected a few years ago.” While she didn’t give the exact timeframe, it potentially overlapped with his romance with Fox.

MGK ‘denying’ cheating amid Megan Fox’s pregnancy

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's recent breakup, contrary to rumors, was not due to the actress's pregnancy but stemmed from deeper relationship issues, a source told US Weekly. According to an insider, Kelly has a reputation for being “flirtatious, especially with people who DM him.” This behavior reportedly makes Fox, who is expecting their first child, uneasy. The insider also revealed that Megan suspects Kelly may be seeing someone else, which he has denied.

The singer and Megan Fox began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of their film "Midnight in the Switchgrass." Their relationship went public after Fox’s divorce from Brian Austin Green. The couple got engaged in January 2022 but made headlines for multiple breakups and reconciliations. In November 2023, Fox suffered a pregnancy loss.

"Megan and MGK have officially split up, but some of their friends aren't sure how long they'll stay separated. She loves MGK, but she feels that their relationship has run its course. She's adamant about moving on, but as soon as their baby comes, MGK will be singing a different tune,” a source earlier told InTouch weekly confirming their split.

“Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn't fully trust him and that's something she can't reconcile with. Maybe he'll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust. She's got a big heart and definitely wants him in the baby's life. Bottom line, don't hold your breath that these two are done for good,” the insider added.