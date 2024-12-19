Diddy stuns with dramatic ‘weight loss, grayer’ look at new court hearing as judge rejects…

Sean “Diddy” Combs stunned onlookers during a court appearance on Wednesday, with a dramatically slimmer frame and visibly grayer hair. The disgraced music mogul who has spent months at the Metropolitan Detention Center, seems to be feeling the heat of his time behind bars as he prepares for his trial in charges related to racketeering and sex crimes case next year. Sean "Diddy" Combs attends a pre-trial conference in his sex trafficking case with his attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Anthony Ricco in New York City, New York, U.S., December 18, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. (REUTERS)

This comes after Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed his claims of a government leak regarding a 2016 video allegedly showing him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, ruling that there was no convincing evidence to support the accusation.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs appeared ‘thinner’ and ‘grayer’

Journalist Elizabeth Millner, who attended Diddy’s pretrial hearing on Wednesday, described his transformation as “astonishing,” noting the big difference from his once lavish lifestyle. “He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now,” she told Page Six.

“A lot different from the luxury lifestyle he was living before, but he appeared noticeably thinner, and perhaps being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him,” the crime reporter added, comparing the Bad Boy Records producer’s pre-arrest look on September 16, when he was seen enjoying time at Central Park, to his current state after spending months behind bars in Brooklyn.

King Combs walks outside the federal court in Manhattan on the day his father, hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, attends a pre-trial conference in his sex trafficking case in New York City, New York, U.S., December 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kent J. Edwards(REUTERS)

“He appeared grayer a little bit,” Miller observed further. Diddy has given up his bid for bail ahead of his sex trafficking trial scheduled for May. Despite repeated attempts by his legal team, all requests for his release were denied. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges which could result in decades behind bars if he is convicted.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends a pre-trial conference in his sex trafficking case with his attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Anthony Ricco in New York City, New York, U.S., December 18, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg(REUTERS)

Judge rejects Cassie’s video claims

On Monday, a federal judge recently denied Diddy’s request for a hearing to investigate claims that the government leaked a video of him allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Ventura was the first to file a lawsuit against the rapper in November last year, the case was later settled outside the court within 24 hours.

Diddy argued that the release of the footage was an attempt to tarnish his reputation. However, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support the claim.

In his decision, obtained by USA TODAY, Subramanian stated that Combs failed to provide a credible basis to prove the government was behind the leak. "Combs has not carried his burden to show that the government leaked [the video] to CNN," the judge wrote, adding that Combs’ assertion that the government was the "most likely source" lacked solid evidence.

Subramanian noted that none of the claims about the DHS’ alleged role in the leak were persuasive. The judge ultimately sided with prosecutors, who denied having access to the video before CNN aired it.