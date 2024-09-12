By Danielle Broadway Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by former Bad Boy Records singer

Sept 11 - Dawn Richard, a former singer for Bad Boy Records, has filed a lawsuit accusing music mogul and the label's founder Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault and battery, sex trafficking, gender discrimination, and fraud, according to court documents.

Richard filed the suit on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, also suing former Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Harve Pierre.

The legal action by Richard was filed one day after a Michigan prison inmate was awarded a $100 million judgment against the rapper, a judgment Combs' attorney said he would seek to have dismissed. The inmate, Derrick Lee Smith, had accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party almost 30 years ago.

Combs' and Pierre's teams did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Wednesday.

Richard belonged to girl group Danity Kane and R&B trio Diddy Dirty Money, which included Combs and singer Kalenna Harper. The groups were part of Bad Boy Records, the label founded by Combs.

During her time working with Combs, the singer alleged in the suit, the rapper repeatedly groped her, was physically violent, and trapped her in a car while threatening her life.

Richard met Combs during her audition for his MTV series "Making the Band" in 2004, which was when she alleges he began displaying inappropriate behavior.

" manipulated her with mantras that submission to his depraved demands was necessary for career advancement, instilling in her the belief that such abuse and exploitation were required for female artists to succeed in the music industry," the lawsuit said.

In the lawsuit, Richard also said she witnessed Combs abusing his then-girlfriend, the R&B vocalist Cassandra Ventura. Last year, Combs settled a lawsuit filed by Ventura that had accused him of serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape.

Combs is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop and was a hugely successful performer, as well as the impresario of his own Sean John clothing line.

