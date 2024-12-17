Jay-Z's attorney says rapper ‘has nothing to do’ with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid rape lawsuit

Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, has issued a statement distancing his client from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs following serious allegations that the hip-hop mogul raped a 13-year-old girl. On Monday, Spiro addressed reporters regarding the professional relationship between Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Diddy, as the latter faces an increasing number of sexual assault lawsuits while being incarcerated. Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, has publicly stated that his client is uninvolved in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Jay-Z has ‘nothing to do’ with Diddy

As per a video shared online, the lawyer said, “Mr Carter has nothing to do with Mr Combs’ case or Mr Combs. They knew each other professionally for a number of years,” at Roc Nation’s New York headquarters.

He continued, “Just like in all professions, people know each other. At music awards, they support each other. They go to the NBA All-Star Game, they support each other. That’s just how professions work.” Spiro added that “there is no closer association between” between the two rappers, as reported by Page Six.

Moreover, the attorney said, “That’s all that there is. He doesn’t know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case and there’s nothing more to say.”

Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing him of raping her at a house party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, also claiming she was raped by an unnamed male celebrity and watched by an unnamed female celebrity. On Dec. 8, Jay-Z was added to the lawsuit as the alleged rapist.

However, the latter, who strongly denies the allegations, filed to dismiss the case and demanded the accuser be named publicly, claiming the woman's lawyer was attempting to "blackmail" him.

Inconsistency in accuser’s story

On Friday, Doe gave an interview with NBC News, where she acknowledged inconsistencies in her account, including details about her father picking her up after the alleged rapes and the location where the incident occurred. She alleged to the outlet, “There are a lot of things, and this is stuff that we argue about constantly, something he said or did back in New York around that time period he just doesn’t remember. It actually causes a lot of fights sometimes in the household.”

On Monday Spiro told the reporters that inconsistencies in the woman’s story were “not minor” which goes on to prove that her story “never happened.” He said, “I want to make sure this is clear: When people make up an account, whether intentionally or their mind is blank or something, they can always get that core part of the story right.”

The attorney continued, “They can just keep repeating it over and over and over again; this is what happened, that core part. But they’re always going to mess up the details. When something isn’t real, when something doesn’t happen, you’re going to get the details wrong because you weren’t really there,” as reported by Page Six, adding, “[This was] not possible. It’s because this never happened.”

Both the music moguls have denied all allegations against them with Diddy waiting for his trial on May 5, next year.