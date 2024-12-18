Machine Gun Kelly has ‘work to do’ to regain Megan Fox’s trust after split: 'These two are not done for good’

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox's split has been making headlines for the past few days. Now, a new report claims that Megan doesn’t trust her former lover, who will need to make a serious effort to regain it before their baby arrives. Also read: Megan Fox to ‘focus on herself’ and her ‘family’ amid split with Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox is expecting her fourth baby. (Instagram/@meganfox)

No trust

According to InTouch Weekly, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are working hard to move forward and leave their recent breakup in the past.

"Megan and MGK have officially split up, but some of their friends aren't sure how long they'll stay separated. She loves MGK, but she feels that their relationship has run its course. She's adamant about moving on, but as soon as their baby comes, MGK will be singing a different tune,” said a source.

The insider added, “Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn't fully trust him and that's something she can't reconcile with. Maybe he'll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust. She's got a big heart and definitely wants him in the baby's life. Bottom line, don't hold your breath that these two are done for good."

About the split

Megan, 38, and MGK, 34, called it quits over Thanksgiving weekend in Colorado, TMZ reported on December 10. Several sources told the outlet that the couple split after Megan found unspecified material on her partner’s phone. Following this, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, reportedly decided to leave the vacation earlier than expected.

The news of their breakup came one month after the Transformers star announced via Instagram that she and the rapper were expecting their first child.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” Megan captioned a carousel of maternity photos in which she is flaunting her baby bump. Her caption appeared to reference the miscarriage that she and her rapper boyfriend experienced previously.

Meanwhile, a source told People on December 11 that the Jennifer’s Body actor was “blindsided” by their breakup.

“She’s been distraught,” the insider said, noting that Megan’s “priority” is to get ready for a healthy delivery of their child. Another report by Page Six stated that Megan wants to “co-parent” with Machine Gun Kelly despite “feeling betrayed” by him.

Megan already has three sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly is a father to 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.