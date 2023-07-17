Machine Gun Kelly goes gaga over Megan Fox's latest bikini pics on Instagram

Megan Fox took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of forest-themed photos in bikinis. She captioned the post as "the forest is my oldest friend". The post became a major hit among her fans, garnering around 3.6 million likes at the time of this report's publication. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly(Twitter)

Her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly commented on Megan's post, writing: "if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me".

The bonhomie between the couple comes after reports of problems in relationship and speculations about separation, were published in May this year.

The couple started dating after meeting in March 2020 on the sets of crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass". In May 2020, Megan starred in Kelly's music video "Bloody Valentine" and in 2022, they got engaged.

In February 2023, Megan had deleted her Instagram account after posting a cryptic message which had sparked breakup rumours about her from Kelly. Same month, Megan and Kelly were spotted heading to a marriage counseling office. In March 2023, the couple took a break from their relationship, but stayed in contact. Later in April 2023, they vacationed together in Hawaii.

“They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer,” a source was quoted as saying by usmagazine.com in May.

“They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again,” added the source.

