Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly relationship update: Things are still not back to normal, claims report

Amid reports of strain in their relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly(MGK) are trying to keep the ship afloat. The couple had met in March 2020 on the sets of crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, and then started dating. In May 2020, Megan starred in MGK's music video "Bloody Valentine" and in 2022, they got engaged. In August 2022, trouble started in their relationship and it has been a rollercoaster since then. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly(Twitter)

According to a source quoted by People, the couple are back together after recent problems in their relationship which also involved them taking a break in March this year.

"They are back together. They have explored therapy," a source was quoted as saying by People.

"Things are still not back to normal though," the source added.

The source also informed that Megan and MGK were earlier planning to get married but not anymore.

"They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant," said the source.

"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," said the source.

Notably, in February 2023, Megan had deleted her Instagram account after posting a cryptic message which had sparked breakup rumours about her from MGK. Same month, Megan and MGK were spotted heading to a marriage counseling office. In March, 2023, the couple took a break from their relationship, but stayed in contact. Later in April 2023, they vacationed together in Hawaii.

Very recently, when Megan featured as a cover girl on the Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue, MGK was present at the launch to support his girlfriend.

"He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting. He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands on. It's a work in progress," an insider had told People after the SI event.

