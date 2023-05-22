Gayle King sends stern message for people downplaying ‘car chase’ incident involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Several celebrities have shared their opinions on the 'near catastrophic car chase' involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York, last week. While some celebrities have supported the claims made by Prince Harry's spokesperson, others have raised doubts on the matter. Gayle King; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(Getty Images)

The latest to join the debate surrounding the entire matter, is famous CBS journalist and TV personality Gayle King. In an interaction with Page Six at the 148th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday, she came out in support of Harry and Meghan, and called out the people who are downplaying the incident.

“I think it was a very unfortunate incident,” said Gayle.

“It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That’s very troubling to me,” she added.

Gayle criticised those who have been downplaying the seriousness of the incident and emphasised the need to understand what Harry and Meghan felt in that moment when their car was being chased for nearly two hours by aggressive paparazzi.

“I’m just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it. Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, ‘How did they feel in that moment?,” said Gayle.

On May 16, Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mother were travelling in a car which was chased by paparazzi for over two hours. Prince Harry's spokesperson claimed that the chase resulted in multiple near collisions and was very risky.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson had said.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson had added.

In recent times, celebrities like “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg raised doubts over the claims made on the matter.

“I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time,” Goldberg said.