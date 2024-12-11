Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reportedly split weeks after announcing pregnancy. Here's why

Why heading towards splitsville

As per sources, the breakup happened when Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were vacationing in Vali, California during the Thanksgiving weekend last month. “We’re told the reason for their split is that Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early. MGK dipped out of the trip early, and since then, the former couple hasn’t seen each other, and they are not together at this time,” the report states.

Megan, Machine Gun Kelly expecting baby

On November 12, Megan took to her Instagram handle and shared the "good news" of her pregnancy. She shared a picture in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo. "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, using song lyrics from Kelly's track Last November, a song about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss. Megan also posted a picture of the positive pregnancy test. She was already four or five months pregnant when she made the announcement last month. The couple's baby is due in March.

This will be Megan's fourth child and Kelly's second. She is already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 15. The couple spoke about experiencing a miscarriage more than a year ago. They announced their engagement in 2022.

Megan and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. The two went public with their relationship after she appeared in Kelly's Bloody Valentine music video in May 2020. The video came just days after her now-ex Brian confirmed their split after almost 10 years of marriage.

On the work front, Megan last appeared in the music video of Kelly's Lonely Road.