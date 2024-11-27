Machine Gun Kelly finally addresses Megan Fox's pregnancy, ‘Isolating myself…’

Machine Gun Kelly has finally addressed Megan Fox's pregnancy. Two weeks after the Jennifer's Body actress announced she is expecting her first child with him, the Bloody Valentine singer took to social media to break his silence about expanding his family. Machine Gun Kelly has finally addressed Megan Fox's pregnancy (Instagram/@meganfox)

MGK finally breaks silence on Megan Fox's pregnancy

“Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch,” the 34-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry,” he went on, adding, “After all, im [sic] about to be a dad again!”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is already a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie, who he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon in 2009. Meanwhile, Fox shares three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

On November 11, Fox announced that she and Kelly are expecting their first child together, sharing a black and white photo of a positive pregnancy test on her Instagram story. In a separate post captioned, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” the actress shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while being covered in what appeared to be black oil.

The Transformers star separated from Green in 2020, the same year she first met the Rap Devil rapper. Kelly proposed to Fox two years later. In 2022, the singer hinted that the Till Death actress suffered a pregnancy loss by dedicating his Billboard Music Awards performance to their “unborn child.”

Fox later confirmed that she endured a miscarriage in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which was released late last year. “This miscarriage [was] really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering,” she said in a November 2023 interview with Women's Wear Daily.