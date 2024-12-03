Megan Fox reveals her kids' reaction to learning she's expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is opening up about her children's feelings about her pregnancy. In an interview with People published Monday, the 38-year-old shared their reactions to learning she is expecting a baby with her partner, Machine Gun Kelly. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together(MGK/ YouTube)

Megan Fox's children are ‘super excited’ about her pregnancy

“The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in,” Fox said of her three sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Alongside her three sons, Fox's little one will join Kelly's 15-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.

The Transformers star's revelation comes weeks after she announced on social media that she is expecting her first child with the Bloody Valentine singer. On November 11, Fox took to Instagram to break the news, sharing a black-and-white photo of a positive pregnancy test.

Fox also made a separate post on the platform, showing off her baby bump while being covered in what appeared to be black oil. “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” she captioned the photo. Meanwhile, Kelly broke his silence on expecting his first child with the actress two weeks after her announcement.

“Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch,” the 34-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry. After all, im [sic] about to be a dad again!” Kelly added added.

The Jennifer's Body star first met Kelly in 2020, the same year she separated from Green. Two years later, the Rap Devil rapper popped the question to Fox. Months later, he hinted that the actress suffered a pregnancy loss by dedicating his Billboard Music Awards performance to their “unborn child.”

Fox later confirmed that she endured a miscarriage in her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. “This miscarriage [was] really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering,” she said in a November 2023 interview with Women's Wear Daily.