Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jamie Foxx gets stitches after glass thrown at him during birthday dinner at a restaurant; no arrests made

AP | | Edited by Ananya Das
Dec 16, 2024 12:48 PM IST

The Beverly Hills Police Department said it responded around 10 pm Friday to a reported assault with a deadly weapon and determined it was unfounded.

Jamie Foxx required stitches after getting hit in the face with a glass while celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, a representative for the actor told the Los Angeles Times. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the incident Friday night at the celebrity hotspot Mr Chow. (Also Read | Jamie Foxx returning to host Beat Shazam after missing last season due to health scare)

Jamie Foxx turned 57 on Friday.(AFP)
Jamie Foxx turned 57 on Friday.(AFP)

“Someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement to the newspaper. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department said it responded around 10 pm Friday to a reported assault with a deadly weapon and determined it was unfounded.

“Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties,” said a department statement. “The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”

A telephone message seeking details was left Sunday at Mr Chow.

In an Instagram post on Sunday morning, Jamie thanked those who had checked in on him. Apparently referring to the Mr Chow incident, he wrote, “The devil is busy … but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

Jamie, who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004's Ray, turned 57 on Friday.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On