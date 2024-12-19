Taylor Swift is fueling engagement rumors left and right, and this time it’s not just about an insider or speculation— it’s all about her left ring finger. As the pop star turned 35, she hosted a glamorous Eras Tour-themed party last Friday. Taylor Swift already engaged to Kelce? Fans spot odd detail in Brittany Mahomes’ party pictures(Instagram)

Fans however couldn’t help but zoom in on every detail in the photos shared by her close friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL superstar and Travis Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes. Earlier this month reports surfaced that the duo was planning to break their engagement news to friends and family at a private Thanksgiving dinner.

Taylor Swift fuels engagement rumours with Travis Kelce

What sparked the frenzy? A blurry left ring finger that some Swifties are convinced is hiding a sparkly secret. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes channeled the lovebirds as they arrived dressed up like Kelce and Swift to celebrate the grand finale of the Cruel Summer singer’s record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver. Brittany shared a series of snapshots from the epic party on her Instagram on Wednesday, including some with the popstars in her little black dress.

Photos showed guests really getting into the spirit, sporting handmade friendship bracelets and dressing up in outfits inspired by Taylor’s different album eras including Fearless and Reputation.

However, fans were quick to notice a surprising detail in one of the photos where Swift posed alongside Mahomes, Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell, and close pal Ashley Avignone. One Taylor sleuth, @lizpwoods on Instagram, shared a zoomed-in photo suggesting that Swift might have had the images edited to blur her left ring finger, possibly hiding an engagement ring from Travis's proposal.

The mystery deepened when another fan zoomed in on a red friendship bracelet Taylor was wearing, spotting five white letter charms that, if you squint just right, look like they spell out “KELCE.” Is this the ultimate proof that Travis has popped the question? Well, according to internet sleuths, it just might be. Fans have since been closely examining every photo from the party showing the Grammy winner holding a drink with her left hand, noting that the ring area appeared to be a little different.

Who wore what at Taylor Swift’s party

Brittany Mahomes, the stylish wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, turned heads sporting a dazzling silver fringe mini dress, paired with boots and a jacket, while Patrick complemented her look with a sophisticated suit and top hat, mirroring Travis Kelce’s London concert gig where he performed on stage alongside his lover.

Swift herself was the epitome of elegance in a Balmain mini dress. She sealed the look with a bold red lip and diamond earrings. Her close friend Ashley Avignone channeled her Reputation era with a dramatic snake accessory in an all-black ensemble. Travis Kelce was also present at the party, though he avoided the spotlight.

The party likely took place shortly after Swift wrapped up her tour in Vancouver, BC, on Dec. 8. Later she celebrated her birthday with Kelce in Kansas City before throwing a big bash for friends and family.