Taylor Swift spoiled by boyfriend Travis Kelce on her 35th birthday with a ‘ton of gifts’: Report

Taylor Swift is being pampered by boyfriend Travis Kelce. As per a new report by Page Six, a source close to the couple revealed that the National Football League (NFL) player arranged a private celebration to ring in her 35th birthday on Friday. Taylor and Travis have been dating each other since 2023. (Also read: Did Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy confirm Guilty As Sin was about him? Here's what he said) Taylor Swift (L) and Travis Kelce (R) at the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

What the source said about Travis's gifts

The source said that for Taylor's special day, Travis ‘got her a ton of gifts.’ The source said, “Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises. He has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while."

‘Travis makes sure to always listen…’

"[He is] not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance, [some of them are] gifts are things Taylor has casually mentioned she would like. Travis makes sure to always listen even when Taylor doesn’t realize he is,” added the source.

Last week, Taylor won a record 10 Billboard Music Awards. She expressed her gratitude to her fans, saying, “I just want to say hi and thank you to the Billboard Awards and thank you to the fans because Billboard is counting your stuff, they’re counting what you listen to, the albums that you’re passionate about.”

The singer also officially wrapped up her Eras Tour, concluding a year-and-a-half of performances with a final show in Vancouver on December 8, 2024. The pop star thanked her fans during the show for making the tour series a successful hit. “There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage,” she said on stage during the show.