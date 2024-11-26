Did Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy confirm Guilty As Sin was about him? Here's what he said

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship might be a brief affair but it still continues to unpack new revelations even a year later. Matty did not speak much about their breakup and has since stayed quiet on his romance, but if latest cryptic message is to be believed, fans think it has a reference to one of Taylor's songs. (Also read: Did Taylor Swift give a nod to Matty Healy on Eras Tour show in Paris? Here's why fans think so) Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dated briefly in the summer of 2023.

What Matty Healy said

The lyrics of Guilty As Sin begin with the lines, ‘Drowning in the Blue Nile / He sent me ‘Downtown Lights’ / I hadn’t heard it in a while.’ Matty took to his Instagram Stories to share a cover of ‘The Downtown Lights’ by 80s band The Blue Nile.

As per Grazia, The 1975 frontman shared this with the caption, “If you don’t know this cover, you are welcome.” This was clue enough for Swifties to link that Matty was referring to the line in Guilty As Sin, which could mean that the song was about their brief relationship.

More details

This is not the first time that Matty Healy has been linked to a song penned by Taylor. After the singer dropped her album The Tortured Poets Department, many fans speculated that the song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and The Tortured Poets Department, were also about Matty.

Both Matty Healy and Taylor Swift never confirmed their relationship publicly but were strongly rumoured to be together for a short while. The relationship, which is said to have lasted only for a month, included multiple studio sightings and public hangouts. Additionally, Healy was also spotted attending multiple stops on Swift’s tour.

Taylor is currently dating Travis Kelce. The singer is also about to conclude her highly successful sixth concert tour- The Eras Tour. The three final shows will take place in Vancouver next month on December 6-8.