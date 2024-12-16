Former Kansas City Chiefs player Jimmy Wilkerson dies at 43; high school honours late assistant coach with teary win

Former Kansas City Chiefs draft pick and longtime NFL defensive end Jimmy Wilkerson sadly passed away earlier this week on December 13 in Oklahoma City. He was 43 years old. Longtime NFL player Jimmy Wilkerson, 43, passed away on December 13 in Oklahoma -- a day before the final game of his son Maddox's senior season. (Instagram (maddoxwilkerson45))

Before his unfortunate demise, Wilkerson was employed as an assistant coach at Carl Albert High School. According to The Oklahoman, the Titans were scheduled to have their final practice before the Saturday game. A few hours before the planned schedule, the former OU standout was at home when a call went out to paramedics for an emergency. Wilkerson, however, was reportedly no longer with us before the officials arrived. A heart attack is believed to be the cause of his untimely death.

More about the NFL star's pro career. His son is also a football player

Throughout his NFL career, the Oklahoma athlete played with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2003-07. Eventually, he switched over to Tampa Bay for two seasons before joining the New Orleans Saints roster in 2010. His NFL path culminated with Seattle in 2011.

The late assistant coach’s son, senior tight-end Maddox Wilkerson, followed in his father’s footsteps, playing alongside his teammates for Carl Albert. With barely a day elapsed between his dad breathing his last breath and his school’s showdown against Guthrie, the #45 athlete (the same number his dad wore while playing at the collegiate level) still stepped up to the occasion and participated in the crucial match, which ultimately paved the way for a historic victory.

Jimmy Wilkerson's memory honoured by historic Carl Albert victory

Despite reeling from the older Wilkerson’s death, the Carl Albert team defeated Guthrie 30-6 at the Class 5A state championship football game at the Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Saturday, December 14. It marked the school’s third consecutive Class 5A title and the program’s 19th overall. Nevertheless, the post-game visuals stung with the abject pain of loss.

With tears in his eyes, Carl Albert coach Mike Dunn praised the student-athletes for rising above the prevailing hardship, saying, “Proud of all of our guys. Different circumstances today. … I don’t know that we’ve ever dealt with adversity like that.”

Maddox’s mother, Jamie, reportedly offered him the option to sit out the game. Yet he did more than show up for the team. “We were trying really hard to get him in” the end zone, Dunn said of the young player. “But he’s made plays all year long, and so I know his dad would be proud of him.”

He added, “You talk about hard. That kid dealt with a lot. … He’s a great kid, great family and he’s gonna have a bunch of coaches, we’ll never be his dad, but we’ll always be there for him.”

“Everybody earned this…but this one’s going home tonight with Maddox Wilkerson.”

Maddox Wilkerson's teammates stand by him

Carl Albert Captain Caden Davis said of the late NFL player, “You can’t replace a guy like Coach Wilkerson. He’s so selfless and gives everything he has to everybody.”

Alluding to the example set by Maddox, he added, “That guy is so tough. Maddox is such a strong guy.”

Similarly, linebacker and OU signee Marcus James noted, “He came out and handled business like he was supposed to. … It was great for him to come out and be able to take the field and be able to play after a time like that.”

On Friday, the deceased NFL talent’s son paid a tribute to his father on Instagram. “You were the best dad and also my best friend,” he wrote on social media. “I love you so much, Dad. Life won’t ever be the same without you here by my side.”

According to social media receipts, Jimmy Wilkerson is survived by his wife, Jamie, and four kids, Tyson, Maddox, Jax, and Emilia.