UnitedHealthcare shooting: After ‘wanted’ CEO posters, fashion brand releases criminal-themed playing cards

Just days after Manhattan street views depicted a surge in “wanted” posters featuring the healthcare industry’s CEOs and senior executives, a socialist clothing brand is doubling down on the bizarre trend with its plans to sell playing cards set of “most wanted CEOs.” Comrade Workwear founder James Harr announced his head-turning project hot on the heels of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s fatal shooting in Midtown Manhattan. Comrade Workwear's founder reveals mock-ups for the upcoming 'Most wanted CEOs playing cards' deck.(Instagram)

America has since embraced its latest obsession with Thompson’s alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione, for his purported “anti-corporatist” motivations. Harr’s latest move further fans the contentious fire that has morally divided the US over the case. Each “most wanted CEOs” card reportedly features a CEO’s name and photo. Social media posts of the “socialist apparel” brand’s founder also highlighted that the playing cards would have a red human silhouette gun range target with the words “most-wanted CEOs playing cards,” according to The New York Post. Harr’s controversial cards have been inspired by the “most-wanted Iraqi” playing decks. They found their way to the US during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The sets were pushed to aid in identifying key targets in Saddam Hussein’s circle.

What would the ‘most wanted CEOs playing cards’ look like?

In addition to drawing focus on Thompson’s recent death, the Comrade Workwear founder has pushed for the death of numerous other high-profile CEOs encompassing various industries. While naming the roster already mentioned on the mock-ups, he urged his followers on Instagram and TikTok to help him expand the lineup. Social media users have been taken over by the controversial concept. Some even went as far as inquiring if the cards would include the mentioned CEOs’ addresses as well. Others also suggested that similar card sets be designed for “good guys” like Luigi Mangione.

According to one of Harr’s TikToks, the card deck has been divided into four markers as usual. Clubs represent CEOs of pharmaceutical companies; Hearts list things “needed” to “survive,” including real estate and retail; Diamonds feature “tech, finance, and media” execs; and Spades highlight those leading “oil and war.”

In addition, the cards will highlight the respective QR codes for each CEO, delving into what makes them “evil.” The deck's pre-order time period is expected to go live in the “next couple days.”

“Socialist” fashion brand founder issues statement on SNS

Although Harr hasn't directly responded to the US-based outlets reaching out to him, he addressed the “free advertising” on the Comrade Worker SNS platforms. He captioned a recent video post:

“My statement to the press: The media wants us condone the violence of the assassination of a healthcare ceo but they won’t acknowledge the daily violence that the working class suffers because of the decisions of CEOs and boards of directors. I’m not suggesting anyone should cause any physical harm to anyone but I do want people to know who is making their life harder, who is stealing from them, who is deciding that a couple more percentage points of profit is worth the life of your loved ones. The playing card deck is a way to help us bond over our class position as workers and learn about the companies and their leaders that are ultimately profiting off our suffering.”

Moves like this have pushed top corporations, including UnitedHealthcare, to erase the names of their senior executives from their official websites. Some of these concerned parties have already voiced their fears about their safety as online threats have skyrocketed in the wake of Brian Thompson’s killing.