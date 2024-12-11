‘Wanted’ healthcare CEO and other execs' posters appear in NY as America obsesses over Brian Thompson murder suspect

America has hailed Luigi Mangione, the prime suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder, its folk hero in the fight against a system that has left millions saddled with medical debt. After an absurd attempt at showing support for the Ivy League graduate-turned-murder suspect by organising a shooter look-alike contest in Washington Square Park, NYC has now outrightly declared consequential healthcare industry execs “wanted.” The list includes the recently fatally shot Thompson. Wanted posters featuring OptumHealth’s Heather Cianfrocco, the late UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, and fellow UnitedHealth Group executive Andrew Witty pop up in Manhattan. (DailyMail)

The UnitedHealthcare boss’ murder appears to have fuelled a fierce movement against other big players as “wanted” posters with massive red “X” slashes through the executives’ photos were spotted on Wednesday morning. Having earned viral sensationalism, videos of these Lower Manhattan sightings are being circulated on social media platforms. In addition to Thompson being struck out on these criminal-themed warnings, OptumHealth’s Heather Cianfrocco and fellow UnitedHealth Group’s Andrew Witty were featured on the posters, according to TMZ’s coverage.

Luigi Mangione's alleged approach to attacking US healthcare industry spurs vitriol

Like Mangione’s handwritten “manifesto” expressing “ill will toward corporate America” and how “these parasites simply had it coming,” these NYC visuals have carried forward the same “anti-corporatist sentiment.” The major execs have presumably been accused of denying medical coverage while prioritising company profits. Law enforcement officials stated that these incriminating posters have been plastered all over the city as people seem to be taking an outspoken stance against big players in the healthcare industry. Companies such as UnitedHealthcare and Emblem have particularly been called out.

Other posters targeting Goldman Sachs’ CEO and CFO were also spotted near the institution’s office.

Healthcare insurance companies beef up security for good reason

It was previously reported that companies have reevaluated their security provision in the wake of Thompson’s fatal shooting. Amid the surging vitriol towards insurance companies, these posters’ appearance doesn’t necessarily push people to take severe measures (like killing them) against the executives. However, they made their case against them by portraying them as cogs of an evil machine and detailing their hefty salaries.

Witty, who’s been pictured on the poster, recently voiced concerns about his safety, claiming that he’s facing online threats. Outlets had also reported that the shell casings recovered in the brazen shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO had the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” written on them. They echo a 2010 book titled “Delay Deny Defend,” subtitled “Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.” The newfound Manhattan poster sightings also feature the same, with the declaration, 'Health Care CEOs Should Not Feel Safe."

It's unclear who put up these posters.