Luigi Mangione: Grandson of a real estate millionaire and his ultra-wealthy family

Luigi Mangione was arrested and accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson. Apparently, the Mangione name is well-known around Baltimore, with Luigi being the grandson of a wealthy real estate developer. Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of killing UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson, comes from a wealthy real estate family. (REUTERS)

“Classic immigrant success story”

Nick Mangione Sr., Luigi’s paternal grandfather, was a self-made multimillionaire real estate developer. He passed away in 2008. According to the New York Times, once he thought he was being discriminated against at country clubs because of his Italian origin, so he bought a golf course in the 1970s. He then built a second golf course at his club because he got tired of waiting.

As the story goes, he once barred a soccer team’s coach from his country club because one of his sons was dropped from the team.

“I didn’t have two nickels to rub together when my father died when I was 11, yet I still became a millionaire,” he once told Baltimore Sun while talking about his immigrant father and upbringing.

He and his wife Mary had ten children, each choosing their own path to success. From taking over the family business to becoming athletes, they chose various fields.

He also had 37 grandchildren, one of whom is Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League graduate accused of the murder of the CEO. Also, one of the grandkids Nino Mangione serves in Maryland’s House of Delegates.

Family’s statement:

Following Luigi’s arrest, his family issued a statement to the local media. “We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved,” read the statement.

As per the New York Times, some writings found after Luigi’s arrest suggested that he saw the killing as a challenge to the “alleged corruption” and “power games” in the healthcare industry. According to the New York Post, the family, however, has a history of contributing millions of dollars to healthcare.