Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Luigi Mangione's intense back pain stopped him from being ‘physically intimate’: Former landlord

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 11, 2024 09:55 AM IST

The landlord claimed that Luigi Mangione confided in him about his “constant pain”. He recalled the suspected shooter as a “smart, accomplished engineer.”

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was reportedly suffering from physical and psychological pain for months. His former landlord has opened up about a part of his suffering, his intense back pain, which, according to the man, stopped Mangione from being “physically intimate” with anyone.

Luigi Mangione is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in New York. (Getty Images via AFP)
Luigi Mangione is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in New York. (Getty Images via AFP)

RJ Martin, the owner of a co-living space in Hawaii where Mangione reportedly stayed for six months, told the New York Post that the man from a wealthy Maryland family with a medical background suffered from “misaligned spine” and “constant pain over a pinched nerve.”

Also Read: Brian Thompson murder suspect Luigi Mangione: Witness who was at McDonald's during arrest speaks out

"He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve," Martin told the outlet. “He knew that dating and being physically intimate with his back condition wasn’t possible,” he said, adding, “I remember him telling me that, and my heart just breaks.”

Martin recounted meeting Luigi Mangione in 2022 when the suspected shooter applied to rent his first Honolulu property, which was listed at approximately $2,000 per month.

What is Luigi Mangione charged with?

The Pennsylvania grad is being charged with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The executive was killed outside a New York Hotel by a masked gunman.

Initially, police named Mangione a person of interest in the case but later considered him the prime suspect. He was arrested at a McDonald’s on firearms and other charges after a massive manhunt.

Also Read: Valedictorian speech of UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione resurfaces on internet. Video

Luigi Mangione's ‘angry outburst’ on court trip:

According to Reuters, the 26-year-old suspect reportedly “shouted angrily” and struggled with officers while being escorted to a Pennsylvania courthouse.

“That’s completely out of touch, and an insult to the intelligence of the American people,” he shouted to the reporters. However, it is unclear what he was referring to.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On