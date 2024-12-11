Luigi Mangione's intense back pain stopped him from being ‘physically intimate’: Former landlord

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was reportedly suffering from physical and psychological pain for months. His former landlord has opened up about a part of his suffering, his intense back pain, which, according to the man, stopped Mangione from being “physically intimate” with anyone. Luigi Mangione is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in New York. (Getty Images via AFP)

RJ Martin, the owner of a co-living space in Hawaii where Mangione reportedly stayed for six months, told the New York Post that the man from a wealthy Maryland family with a medical background suffered from “misaligned spine” and “constant pain over a pinched nerve.”

"He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve," Martin told the outlet. “He knew that dating and being physically intimate with his back condition wasn’t possible,” he said, adding, “I remember him telling me that, and my heart just breaks.”

Martin recounted meeting Luigi Mangione in 2022 when the suspected shooter applied to rent his first Honolulu property, which was listed at approximately $2,000 per month.

What is Luigi Mangione charged with?

The Pennsylvania grad is being charged with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The executive was killed outside a New York Hotel by a masked gunman.

Initially, police named Mangione a person of interest in the case but later considered him the prime suspect. He was arrested at a McDonald’s on firearms and other charges after a massive manhunt.

Luigi Mangione's ‘angry outburst’ on court trip:

According to Reuters, the 26-year-old suspect reportedly “shouted angrily” and struggled with officers while being escorted to a Pennsylvania courthouse.

“That’s completely out of touch, and an insult to the intelligence of the American people,” he shouted to the reporters. However, it is unclear what he was referring to.