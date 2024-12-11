Menu Explore
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
Brian Thompson murder suspect Luigi Mangione: Witness who was at McDonald's during arrest speaks out

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 11, 2024 09:06 AM IST

A witness recalled that his friend joked about how Luigi Mangione looked like the suspect in CEO Brian Thompson's murder when he walked inside a McDonald’s.

An eyewitness who was present at the McDonald's during the arrest of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson murder suspect Luigi Mangione has opened up about what went down at the establishment. He shared that he had seen Mangione enter the eatery and order food.

Luigi Mangione, who is suspected of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. (via REUTERS)
Luigi Mangione, who is suspected of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. (via REUTERS)

“A witness who was at the McDonald's where Luigi Mangione was caught, says he and a friend joked at Mangione that he looked like the New York shooter,” an X user wrote while sharing a video of the man’s interview with the media.

What did the man say?

"I thought he was kidding. You know what I mean?" the eyewitness, Larry, told the BBC about how he reacted to his friend’s joke. Larry says he didn't think much of it and left the restaurant to go to church. However, later, he learned about the arrest.

Also Read: McDonald’s bombarded with negative reviews on Google over arrest in UnitedHealth murder: ‘Rat in the kitchen’

Following the incident, he had a conversation with his friend, who joked. "I said to Mike this morning: 'When you said that, were you serious?' He said: 'Yeah, I was serious’," Larry added.

According to the BBC, the witness also said that an employee at the restaurant revealed that she spotted the likeness, particularly "eyes and his eyebrows".

Take a look at Larry’s interview:

Luigi Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson outside a New York Hotel. According to CCTV footage, Thompson was shot from behind while coming out of the hotel, where his masked shooter lay in wait. He was rushed to the hospital after being shot but was later pronounced dead.

Also Read: Wife of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson reveals he received ‘some threats’ prior to fatal shooting

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, Luigi Mangione, who was later arrested at the fast-food outlet after a customer recognised him and alerted the staff.


