Wife of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson reveals he received ‘some threats’ prior to fatal shooting

The wife of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Paulette Thompson, revealed after her husband’s death that he had received “some threats” before the “brazen targeted attack” that killed him. He was targeted outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel by a gunman lying in wait for him. UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the a hotel midtown Manhattan. (File Photo, AP)

What did Paulette Thompson say?

"There had been some threats," Paulette told NBC News. "Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him,” she added.

“I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children,” she remarked, adding that the police had told her that it appeared to be "a planned attack."

Chilling visuals of the fatal shooting

Visuals of the attack has surfaced on social media, which capture Thompson walking out of the building. A security video shows the moment the gunman approaches him from behind and opens fire.

The 50-year-old CEO was shot in the back and leg. Following the shooting, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Manhunt for killer

In photos distributed by the NYPD, Brian Thompson’s shooter was seen at a nearby coffee shop before the shooting. Those still images have been released as they may help with the investigation. There's an intense manhunt for the shooter.

What did the police say?

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told the media that the alleged shooter, a white male in all-black attire, fled on an e-bike following the shooting.

Also Read: Teen who killed mom trying to protect her kids writes lyrics bragging about murder

"The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot. It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again," Kenny said.

"The motive for this murder is currently unknown, but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted," he told reporters, adding, "But at this point, we do not know why."

UnitedHealthcare Group’s statement:

After the fatal shooting, UnitedHealthcare Group released a statement addressing the CEO’s murder.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him," reads the statement. He served as the company’s CEO for over three years, from 2021 until his tragic death.