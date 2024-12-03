Teen who killed mom trying to protect her kids writes lyrics bragging about murder

A 17-year-old gangster, Joshua Alexander, has been sentenced to 29 years in jail for killing 42-year-old Lianne Gordon through her front door. Reportedly, he didn’t show any remorse and even wrote lyrics bragging about his crime. A teen killed a mom while her children were inside her house. (Unsplash/Maxim Hopman)

What did he write?

The lyrics were found written on his prison cell, reported the Metro It saw him bragging about ‘wigging’ Gordon. It also claimed that because of him ‘Vine Close is looking all messy’.

The tragic incident:

Initially, neighbours thought someone was bursting firecrackers after hearing the gunshots. It was not until Gordon’s daughter ran outside screaming, ‘Someone has killed my mum’ that they came to know of the harrowing incident.

Though Alexander will be turning 18 in a few days, the judge presiding the case reportedly said it was in the public interest to name him.

Victim impact statements

Gordon’s mother, Ella Leatham, said in the statement that the attack will stay with her for the “rest of her days.”

“I now know how other families who have had a family member killed feel,” she told, adding, “I am angry and upset at losing Lianne, this is no joke.”

“I hope he rots in jail for the rest of his days. It has still not sunk in that I will never see Lianne again,” the heartbroken mother said.

Gordon’s twin sister Louise also submitted a statement in which she said that losing her sibling makes her feel like she has lost her “other half.”

“She had nothing but love for me, as she did for everyone who was lucky enough to be in her circle,” Louise said, adding, “I feel like I’m underwater most days trying to stay afloat. My mind is still in constant turmoil.”

“The background to your case is sadly all too familiar, it is one of turf wars, territory between gangs and consequential tragedy and grief,” Judge Aubrey told the killer, reported the outlet.

“After your arrest on 8 December, I am satisfied you have shown no remorse whatsoever, notwithstanding that you have murdered an innocent person in her own home,” he said.

Gordon’s family cheered as the judge handed down the 29-year sentence to the killer.