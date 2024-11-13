Woman strangled to death after she refused to kiss coworker, slapped him

A woman was tragically strangled allegedly by a coworker whom she refused to kiss. Working as a caregiver, the mother-of-four got married just eight days before this horrific incident. A local media house also published a video claiming that it is a confession from the suspect, who allegedly claimed that he killed the 38-year-old woman after she refused his kiss and slapped him. Police have arrested the woman's coworker who allegedly killed her. (Pexels)

According to g1, Cintia Ribeiro Barbosa was found on a property next to a house where she worked. Allegedly, her colleague, Marcelo Junior Bastos Santos, tried to kiss her. However, she refused and also slapped him. Bastos Santos reportedly used a chokehold to strangle her. As per local media, he allegedly also used diaper tape to tie Ribeiro’s hand and threw her body into an unoccupied property after she died.

Arrest of the suspect

Ribeiro’s body was found one day after she was killed. The police first got suspicious of Bastos Santos when they came to know that he had asked for a shovel from a neighbour on the day of the murder. During the investigation, the police identified him from surveillance camera footage. The public defender representing Bastos Santos in the alleged murder case refused to comment on the matter.

“All that is left is longing”

50-year-old Nathanael da Silva and Ribeiro’s husband opened up about this horrific tragedy and said that with her gone, “all that is left is longing,” reported g1.

“She was a rare jewel in my life. Cintia was an exemplary person, a companion that I wanted for many years in my life. She shared everything with me, she was sincere, a wonderful person,” he told the outlet.

“We dated for a while, then she came to live with me in my house. Recently, we decided to get married, because our religion [evangelical] did not allow us to live in that situation,” the husband explained how they decided to get married just a few days before her death.

She was a mother of four children, two adults and two minors. “Since we didn’t have children together, her children were my children and mine were her children,” her husband said.