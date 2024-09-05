53-year old brutally kills wife, guides daughter to find her mother’s blood-covered body

In a horrific incident, a 53-year-old man who killed his wife in a garage and later waited at his in-laws directed his daughter towards her mother’s body after she came from school. Reportedly, Joe Lo Bianco attacked and brutally killed his wife Kaliopi Roumeliotis, and when his daughter came from school asking for her mother, he suggested she could be in the garage. A 53-year-old man ambushed his wife and violently killed her by repeatedly hitting her with a metal pipe. (Unsplash/jannerboy62)

The incident took place on November 30, 2022. Lo Bianco initially maintained his innocence and tried portraying the murder as an accident. However, he later confessed to the police and eventually pleaded guilty in court.

What happened on the fateful day?

According to the Guardian, Lo Bianco ambushed his wife and repeatedly hit her with a metal car ramp. He then kept it near her head to stage an accidental death. He also hid his bloodied clothes in the garage. After killing his wife, he went next door to his in-laws and had a chat with them while waiting for his daughter to return. When she did, he suggested that she could find the mother in the garage.

The kid, upon stumbling onto the gruesome scene, called for help. Roumeliotis’ family came rushing from next door, and her sister-in-law performed CPR until the emergency services arrived. Paramedics confirmed that she was dead.

Following this, Lo Bianco told the police that his wife must have tripped and accidentally hit her head on the metal pipe. The 53-year-old later admitted to what happened. He pleaded guilty to murder in the Victorian Supreme Court.

Daughter’s victim impact statement:

In a victim impact statement read by the girl’s uncle, Arthur Roumelioti, the now 12-year-old expressed the trauma she is experiencing. “My mum’s love was like being in a hug forever – you made her let go,” the statement read.

“I won’t ever get to be in her aura, sing or dance with her again, joke with her again. What you did has left me with scars that will never heal,” she wrote.

Arthur Roumeliotis, Kaliopi Roumeliotis’ brother, told the court, “I miss that she’s not able to see her daughter grow up and guide her through life,” adding, “It’s not fair she’s not with us anymore. She still had so much life to give.”

Reportedly, it was revealed in the court that Lo Bianco and Roumeliotis used to argue about money after the former lost his job during the pandemic for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine. They also argued on the day of the murder.

Statements from the lawyers:

Lo Bianco’s defence attorney, Moya O’Brien, argued that it was a “heat of the moment” action, not a “premeditated attack.” She added, “I cannot give the family the comfort of a reason other than it was instantaneous.” She further said Lo Bianco feels remorseful and knows he has lost any chance of a relationship with his daughter.

Prosecutor Nanette Rogers, however, described the murder as “an unprovoked, vicious and sustained attack.” Rogers added that the husband carried out a series of “calm and rational actions” to hide his crime.