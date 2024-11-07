Maniac boyfriend kills 50-year-old woman in Pennsylvania after she got a new haircut

A man in Pennsylvania brutally stabbed his girlfriend to death after she cut her hair in way he did not like. Police said 49-year-old Benjamin Garcia Gual was arrested from the scene of the crime where he stayed with a bloody knife in his hand and her girlfriend's body along two others who were injured. Carmen Martinez-Silva had gotten a haircut a day before and when she returned home her boyfriend Benjamin Garcia Gual was upset over her new look.(X/@SchengenStory)

50-year-old Carmen Martinez-Silva had gotten a haircut a day before and when she returned home her boyfriend was upset over her new look. Scared of what he could do to her, she decided to spend the night at her daughter's house. Her daughter told police that Benjamin was so upset with her mother that he threatened to stab her because of the haircut.

Girlfriend was hiding from him

Still frightened by her boyfriend, Carmen left her daughter's house to go to her brother’s home and told a friend to tell Benjamin that their relationship was over.

Enraged, Benjamin went to her brother's house looking for her. At first her brother turned him away by lying that she was not there but he returned soon after and as soon as the brother opened the door, he began stabbing him.

When Carmen ran out to save her brother, Benjamin turned to her and unleashed a maniacal attack. He repeatedly stabbed her as she screamed and also tried to knife another person in the house. Reports suggest that he also attacked people who tried to stop him.

Found with a knife on scene

When the police arrived, they found him at the scene with the knife and his girlfriend Carmen was found dead while her brother suffered multiple stab wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital. Authorities say that the brother may survive.

Benjamin is currently facing charges of homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

