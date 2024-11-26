Murderer bursts firecrackers outside victim’s home to celebrate his release after 20 years in jail

A man in China, who was convicted of murder and spent 20 years in jail, sparked social media outrage after he celebrated his release from prison by bursting firecrackers and holding a lavish banquet outside the victim’s home. Reportedly, he continued even after the victim’s family pleaded with him to stop and only stepped back after the local authorities intervened. A victim’s family in China was left distraught after a murderer celebrated his release from jail by bursting firecrackers. (Screengrab)

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), people came to know about the murderer’s provocative act when the victim’s son released a video on Chinese social media Douyin, expressing how the entire incident made him feel. He also recollected his father’s murder and the subsequent sentencing of the murderer.

“I would like to talk to the killer”

“If I had the chance, I’d like to talk to the killer. Not to vent my anger, but to understand why he made the choice that brought so much pain to two families. But on the day of his release, I was met with blatant provocation and overwhelming malice,” the son, whose surname is Xiang, expressed in one of the videos.

Why was his father murdered?

Xiang said in a video he was 15 years old and his dad 39 when he was murdered by three killers hired by their neighbour. Reportedly, his dad was killed in his bedroom and then the body was set ablaze.

He never got to see his father’s remains, and his family, too, shielded him from the horrific trauma. According to the outlet, the family also received threats and surveillance from the killers. He further expressed that the murder was due to a dispute among his father’s relatives.

The act of provocation

Upon being released from jail, the murderer reportedly hosted an extravagant banquet in front of the victim’s house. He also burst firecrackers to celebrate his return. The celebrations continued until the local police spoke with the convicted man and his family.

Social media is outraged:

According to the outlet, an individual wrote on Douyin, “Why were so many people at the banquet? What were they thinking?” Another questioned, “What was the point of 20 years in prison? If he received a reduced sentence, it was clearly a mistake.” A third commented, “A murderer like this shouldn’t have been released. Investigate that prison thoroughly.”