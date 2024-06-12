Woman accused of killing 3-year-old in ‘random act of violence’ smirks in court. Watch

A video of a woman's behaviour in court who is accused of killing a three-year-old has left people shocked. In the now-viral video, she is seen smirking. Reportedly, 32-year-old Bionca Ellis butchered 3-year-old Julian Wood outside an Ohio grocery store parking lot in a “random act of violence”. This image, from court proceedings, shows a woman accused of killing a kid outside a supermarket. (AP)

Dailymail shared a video of her smirking while in court. “Bionca Ellis was seen smiling as she faced murder charges for the stabbing death of three-year-old Julian Wood. She almost laughed as Judge Nancy Margaret listed her charges: murder, aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor theft,” the outlet wrote on Instagram.

Julian was with his mother Margot Wood when the incident occurred, reported the New York Post. The victim and the suspect, according to the police, didn't know each other. Soon after the incident, Ellis was arrested. She now faces ten criminal counts and could potentially face the death penalty if convicted.

Take a look at the video here:

“There’s nothing that could ever replace my son,” Jared Wood, Julian's father, said in the court, according to a video from WEWS, cited the New York Post. Julian’s mother also told the court, “Just do whatever you can to keep this monster behind bars,” adding that she took “everything” from them.

Julian’s loved ones started a GoFundMe page. “While Margot was opening the trunk of her car to put groceries away, the woman viciously attacked and stabbed both Margot and Julian,” an individual wrote on the page.

“Our family is overwhelmed with sadness… and overwhelmed with the loving support the community has already provided us. This will be an incredibly long journey to recovery, but truthfully we will never recover - but we will continue to share stories about our beautiful baby boy, his laugh, his cheesy smile, his rambunctious attitude, his love of dinosaurs, his love of school, his obsession with his new baby sister and wrestling his big brother every chance he gets... and all the other beautiful things about that sweet little boy,” stated the fundraiser.