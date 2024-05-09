Dad who made 6-year-old run on treadmill allegedly left son alone as doctors fought to save him

A video of a dad forcing his six-year-old son to run on a treadmill despite the kid tripping and falling shattered people's hearts. The dad in question, Christopher Gregor, is facing trial for allegedly subjecting his son, Corey Micciolo, to months of abuse. As per reports, during the trial, it came to light that the dad left the ER after taking his son to the hospital, where the kid died of alleged blunt-force trauma. Dad, who forced their 6-year-old son to run on a treadmill, is allegedly seen walking out of the ER. The kid later died. (YouTube/@COURTTV)

According to the Mirror, in a new clip, Gregor is seen taking young Corey to the Southern Ocean Medical Center. Reportedly, the kid was taken to the hospital after he woke up from a nap feeling "disoriented, unwell, and slurring his speech".

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

One of the nurses, Lindsay Carnevale, who attended Corey in the medical centre, told the court, “We were the only ones with him”, reported the outlet. She said that Gregor left the ER and returned briefly. However, he went out again - all this while doctors were fighting to save the kid.

According to the outlet, another nurse, William Doyle, told the court that the boy was taking "dire, almost end-of-life breaths" when he arrived at the ER.

The six-year-old died in the hospital after suffering a seizure, reported the outlet. His death was "ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma by a forensic pathologist".

The video of Corey on the treadmill, which went viral, shows him sliding on his back and falling multiple times. Each time, his father picks him up and forces him to start over again. Towards the end, Gregor slows the speed of the equipment and eventually stops it. The video ends with them walking out of the gym.

As per local media, Corey would show injuries and bruises after returning from his stay with his dad. His mother claimed that she filed reports about these incidents with NJ Child Protective Service, but they were dismissed.