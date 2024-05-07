Before killing 3-year-old son, mom made him say ‘goodbye’ to father on camera

Savannah Kriger, 32, from Texas, USA, asked her three-year-old to say "goodbye" to his father before she shot him and herself dead. As per reports, authorities have been piecing together the last hours of Kriger and her son Kaiden, who were found dead on March 19 from gunshot wounds to the head in a San Antonio park. The investigation into the murder-suicide has taken weeks. The woman shot her child and then herself.

Authorities concluded that in the hours preceding the killings, Kriger had damaged her ex-husband's house, shot at her old wedding pictures, and threatened him with several FaceTime videos and texts, reported the New York Post.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that on March 18, Kriger went to her ex-husband's home when he left for work. After damaging a few of his furniture and personal items, she went home and shot her wedding pictures. Later, she picked up her son from daycare and sent texts to her ex-husband.

"You don't have anything to go home to now. You really don't. You won't have anything at all at the end of the day," Kriger apparently said, as per the New York Post. A final text from her read, "Say goodbye to your son."

Kriger and her ex were due for a hearing in the court on March 19, the day the bodies were discovered.