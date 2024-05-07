 Before killing 3-year-old son, mom made him say ‘goodbye’ to father on camera | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Before killing 3-year-old son, mom made him say ‘goodbye’ to father on camera

ByVrinda Jain
May 07, 2024 07:57 PM IST

Authorities have been piecing together the last hours of Savannah Kriger and her son Kaiden, who were found dead on March 19 from gunshot wounds to the head.

Savannah Kriger, 32, from Texas, USA, asked her three-year-old to say "goodbye" to his father before she shot him and herself dead. As per reports, authorities have been piecing together the last hours of Kriger and her son Kaiden, who were found dead on March 19 from gunshot wounds to the head in a San Antonio park. The investigation into the murder-suicide has taken weeks.

The woman shot her child and then herself.
The woman shot her child and then herself.

Authorities concluded that in the hours preceding the killings, Kriger had damaged her ex-husband's house, shot at her old wedding pictures, and threatened him with several FaceTime videos and texts, reported the New York Post.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Bexar County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that on March 18, Kriger went to her ex-husband's home when he left for work. After damaging a few of his furniture and personal items, she went home and shot her wedding pictures. Later, she picked up her son from daycare and sent texts to her ex-husband. (Also Read: Police saves woman from the brink of death, prevent her from jumping off a 54-storey building. Watch)

"You don't have anything to go home to now. You really don't. You won't have anything at all at the end of the day," Kriger apparently said, as per the New York Post. A final text from her read, "Say goodbye to your son."

Kriger and her ex were due for a hearing in the court on March 19, the day the bodies were discovered. (Also Read: Victim injured in sword attack is also wanted in attempt to murder case)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Before killing 3-year-old son, mom made him say ‘goodbye’ to father on camera

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On