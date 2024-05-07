Victim injured in sword attack is also wanted in attempt to murder case

The police probe into the incident of a student being brutally beaten by a mob of 20 assailants has revealed that the victim was himself wanted in an attempt to murder case in Kharar. The victim, Ujjwal Tyagi, 20, hailing from Jainpur, Sonepat, Haryana, is a student at a private university in Gharuan and was wanted by Kharar police in an attempt to murder case registered with City Kharar police station on December 30, 2023. (iStock)

On Saturday night, a mob of 20 assailants, mostly youngsters, attacked the victim with swords, sticks and rods near Hotel Florida, Khanpur in Kharar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The victim, Ujjwal Tyagi, 20, hailing from Jainpur, Sonepat, Haryana, is a student at a private university in Gharuan and was wanted by Kharar police in an attempt to murder case registered with City Kharar police station on December 30, 2023.

Kharar police had then booked 15 men, including students of a private university in Gharuan, including Tyagi, who allegedly opened fire outside a house in Modern Valley, Kharar.

Those booked for the December 30 attack included three former students of the aforesaid varsity, including Ayush Rao, Aryan Basant, Ankush Hudda besides present students Raunak Chaudhary, Sahil Yadav and Ujjwal Tyagi along with Mantim Yadav and six unidentified men.

While police arrested five accused, Tyagi managed to flee. The firing, which took place last year, was a fallout of an old rivalry with the tenants of the house. Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that they are yet to ascertain if the victims involved in the December 30, 2023, attack were behind the attack on Tyagi.

According to the sources, police have detained a few suspects but have yet to nominate the accused.

Family cited accident reason behind injuries

Tyagi was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 6, where he is undergoing treatment for critical head injuries.

After multiple videos of the brazen attack came to the fore, Kharar police on Sunday registered an attempt to murder case against the unidentified masked accused.

The victim’s family refused to submit a statement or lodge a complaint against the attackers and rather told police that Tyagi got injured in a road mishap. Despite seeing the attack videos, his family refused to file a complaint.

However, the City Kharar police station, on the basis of video, registered case under sections Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapon), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Now, police will arrest Tyagi in the previous case after his discharge from the hospital.