Husband asks techie wife to take over all parenting duties so he can become ‘AI native’
The wife, a 31-year-old tech worker, said that her husband’s quest to become an ‘AI native’ employee left her with all parenting responsibilities.
For nearly two decades after the 2008 financial crisis, landing a job at companies like Meta, Google or Microsoft was seen as one of the safest and most prestigious career paths. Computer science boomed because tech offered high salaries and stability. AI-driven layoffs over the last couple of years, however, have shaken Silicon Valley’s reputation as a place of opportunity.
A Washington Post report now documents how tech workers feel less secure than ever, contrasting strong corporate performance with declining confidence among individuals.
The anxiety extends beyond fears of layoffs, with many employees feeling compelled to prove they can keep pace with the AI race or risk being left behind. One San Francisco family told the newspaper how that pressure had reshaped life at home.
The race to become ‘AI native’
The wife, a 31-year-old tech worker, told the Washington Post that her husband’s quest to become an ‘AI native’ employee left her to shoulder all parenting responsibilities.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the woman said that a few months ago, her husband — who works as an engineering manager — asked her to take over all parenting responsibilities so he could focus on becoming ‘AI native’.
An AI native employee is one who has redesigned their entire workflow around automation tools. Unlike a traditional professional or an "AI-curious" worker who uses chatbots for one-off tasks, an AI native uses artificial intelligence as a core partner.
The San Francisco tech worker said the experience was “surreal” as her husband locked himself in his office, working on AI projects.
His bet paid off, in a way. At the end, the husband thanked her, saying he had become the top AI user in his company.
Incident sparks debate
The incident, highlighted in the WP report, raised eyebrows on social media as people debated parenting duties versus professional ones. A post highlighting the incident has been viewed 2.7 million times on X.
“I didn't see my dad much, but his sacrifice was worth it... he became AI native finally,” quipped one X user.
“Giving up everything to become the top user of AI at my company,” another joked.
“These people have completely outsourced being human. What an absolutely soulless place San Fran has become,” a third added.
“Please I am begging you guys to touch grass and spend time with your kids,” Hello Patient founder Alex Cohen said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More