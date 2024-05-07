Police saves woman from the brink of death, prevent her from jumping off a 54-storey building. Watch

A scary footage shows the moment when New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers climbed over a glass wall to save a terrified woman standing on the ledge of a 54-storey rooftop in Manhattan. As per reports, the 33-year-old lady was rescued last Wednesday at a Midtown building on East 29th Street. Around 3:10 pm, NYPD's emergency service unit (ESU) team received a call regarding the woman who was about to jump from the building, as per reports. Snapshot of the police officers rescuing the woman.

When members of the NYPD's emergency service unit (ESU) arrived, they were separated from the woman by a glass barrier, prompting cops to use a rope to reach the victim. Once they secured her, they helped her get on top of the glass barrier. After the rescue operation, she was taken to Bellevue Hospital. (Also Read: 19-year-old engineering student dies by suicide in Kerala)

"When the public needs help, they call the police. When the police need help, they call ESU. @NYPDSpecialops ESU detectives recently saved a distraught woman on a rooftop 54 stories up using their rope rescue skills," wrote NYPD News as they shared the video.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier, a 40-year-old man was saved by police in Kolkata after he tried to attempt suicide by climbing a bridge. The police promised the frightened man a packet of biryani and a job. According to a police officer from Karaya station, the event caused a 30-minute traffic delay on one of the city's busiest routes. The individual took this drastic move as a result of emotional turmoil caused by his separation from his wife and financial troubles caused by business losses.

Police from the neighbouring station, as well as members of the Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group (DMG) and the fire department, rushed to the scene and began speaking with him. Following offers of biryani and a job, the man accepted to descend.