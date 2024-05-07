 19-year-old engineering student dies by suicide in Kerala | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
19-year-old engineering student dies by suicide in Kerala

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
May 07, 2024 08:54 AM IST

A 19-year-old engineering student at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, allegedly died by suicide in wee hours on Monday, police said

The 19-year-old student, a resident of Mumbai, was enrolled in mechanical engineering course of NIT Calicut. (Getty Images)
The student, a resident of Mumbai, was enrolled in institute’s mechanical engineering course, they said.

“The 19-year-old jumped off from the sixth floor of the hostel building inside the campus at around 6 am on Monday. He was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, but doctors declared him dead. No suicide note has been recovered as of now,” an officer at the Kunnamangalam police station said.

According to police, the reason behind the student taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. However, it was learnt that he had informed his family about his intentions prior to his death on a phone call.

“The initial proceedings have been completed and an autopsy will be done today before handing the body to the family members. A case of unnatural death has been registered,” said the officer.

There has been no statement from the student’s parents or the college authorities as of now.

On February 15, 2023, a second-year B Tech student from Bardhaman in West Bengal also died by suicide after jumping from the hostel building inside the NIT campus in Kozhikode.

