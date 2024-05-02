NJ dad, who is charged with murder, forced 6-year-old son to run on treadmill, saying he was 'too fat'

Christopher Gregor, 31, appeared in court for allegedly murdering his son Corey Micciolo in 2021. He faces life in prison if convicted. During the trial, the Superior Court in Ocean City was shown security footage where Gregor was seen forcing Corey to run on a treadmill after the child fell many times due to the speed of the exercise machine. On March 20, 2021, Gregor and his son were spotted entering the Atlantic Heights Clubhouse fitness centre, where the child was immediately placed on the treadmill and began running, according to a video acquired by CourtTV.com. Snapshot of the father and Corey at the fitness center. (CourtTV.com)

The footage shows Gregor stepping up to the treadmill to increase the speed and inclination. The abrupt adjustments were too much for the boy's legs, forcing him to fall and slide. Gregor then grabbed his kid and hurled him back onto the treadmill, causing the child's knees to bend backwards. The youngster gets back on, but falls off again and continues to battle to stay on the machine, prompting the father to reduce both the pace and inclination, reported The New York Post.

According to the US Sun, Bre Micciolo, mother of Corey reported his injuries to child protective authorities just days before he died. Additionally, she asked Gregor to take Corey to the doctor. Court TV claims that during the doctor's visit, Corey stated that his father pushed him to run on the treadmill owing to weight worries. (Also Read: Indian student living in New Jersey fatally shoots grandparents, uncle at home in horrifying triple murder)

According to Court TV, the next day, Gregor brought Corey to the hospital after he awoke from a nap stumbling, slurring his words, and experiencing nausea. Corey had a seizure during a CT scan, prompting medical personnel to attempt life-saving procedures that were ultimately futile . An initial autopsy revealed that Corey died as a result of blunt force trauma, heart and liver contusions, acute inflammation, and sepsis. Gregor was arrested in July 2021 on child negligence allegations.