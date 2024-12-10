Menu Explore
Valedictorian speech of UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione resurfaces on internet. Video

ByHT Trending Desk
Dec 10, 2024 09:42 PM IST

In the speech, Mangione expressed his ambition to study artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania and praised his classmates for creativity.

The suspect, Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was once the valedictorian of the Gilman School in Baltimore. A video of him delivering his valedictorian speech in 2016 is going viral on social media.

Luigi Mangione expressed his ambition to study artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania in his valedictorian speech.
Luigi Mangione expressed his ambition to study artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania in his valedictorian speech.

Take a look at the video

In the speech, Mangione expressed his ambition to study artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania. He also praised his classmates for their creativity and determination, referencing successful fundraisers and achievements in sports and academics. “To the class of 2016, a kind of class that only comes around once every 50 years, it's been an incredible journey, and I simply can't imagine the last few years with any other group of guys," he remarked during the ceremony.

 

He further lauded the class and said that it is full of fearlessness. “I believe that having great ideas alone isn’t enough to drive innovation; the class of 2016’s creativity also comes from its remarkable courage to venture into the unknown and embrace new challenges,” Mangione added to his speech.

Mangione was taken into custody on Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after authorities found him carrying an unlicensed firearm, a silencer, and forged identification documents. The New York Police Department has identified him as a "strong person of interest" in the investigation into Mr. Thompson’s killing.

Brian Thompson was shot in the chest last week while attending an investors' conference, prompting an intensive police search. Authorities are now scrutinizing Mangione’s background as part of their ongoing probe.

Authorities continue to investigate Mangione’s potential involvement in the high-profile murder while the resurfaced video has left many shocked at the stark contrast between his past and present circumstances.

