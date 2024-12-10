Luigi Mangione's mugshot takes internet by storm; netizens swoon ‘the only thing criminal is his bone structure’

In the world of crime, few figures have captured the internet's attention quite like Luigi Mangione, a man now infamous for allegedly assassinating Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. While his crime is deeply serious, the reaction of the internet has been anything but conventional. In the aftermath of his arrest, social media has done what it does best: turn a controversial figure into a meme-worthy phenomenon. And in Mangione’s case, it’s not just memes but an unexpected wave of thirsty tweets. Luigi Mangione

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Mangione has become the subject of both speculation and fascination. The 30-something Ivy League graduate from a well-known Maryland family was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania after a McDonald's employee recognised him and alerted authorities. Mangione, allegedly in possession of a gun and a handwritten note outlining his motivation, was arrested without a struggle.

Mangione’s crime is shocking — he allegedly murdered 50-year-old Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, outside a New York City hotel where Thompson was attending an investors' meeting. But despite the severity of the situation, it’s Mangione’s post-arrest images that have set social media ablaze.

Netizens react

While a man being arrested for a serious crime would generally not be a source of amusement, the internet has found ways to humanise Mangione in ways that might be considered unorthodox. Netizens first focused on the circumstances that led to his arrest saying, “Like a true Italian, Luigi Mangione's fatal error as an assassin was giving himself away by stopping to flirt with the cashier at the cafe before going to work.” Another comment on X read, “To the stupid b**ch that ratted out my baby Luigi Mangione…you will be dealt with.”

Fans were even discussing potential casting choices for his fictionalised portrayal on Netflix — Dave Franco, anyone? “Netflix and HBO executives getting ready to hire Dave Franco to play Luigi Mangione in a 4 part documentary,” said one comment. “Can't wait to see Dave Franco play Luigi Mangione in whatever TV series Ryan Murphy is currently creating,” said another. Others were stepping over themselves to re-post his mug shot saying, “He’s hot, bisexual, italian, and a BLINK?! Luigi Mangione got the full package, free him.” Another comment said, “If you're still in line for the Luigi Mangione conjugal visit STAY IN LINE.”

From James Bond to John Wick, we’ve long been captivated by characters who balance their lethal professions with a certain style and suave persona. Mangione, though far from glamorous, inadvertently taps into this archetype. What do you think about this?