Who is Luigi Mangione? Brian Thompson's suspected murderer id'd as wealthy 26-year-old Ivy League student

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, has been identified as the suspected murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Initially identified by authorities as a “strong person of interest,” his first mugshot was released on Tuesday, according to The Post. Known for his anti-capitalist views and personal grievances against the medical industry, Mangione allegedly liked a manifesto targeting "parasites" online. Luigi Mangione in a police mugshot taken Monday. Altoona PD

Who is the suspect in Brian Thompson’s murder?

Authorities detained a man in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday for questioning in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was reportedly carrying a firearm that was strikingly similar to the one used in the shooting, along with a fake ID.

According to sources, Mangione resented the medical community due to the treatment of a sick family member. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny revealed at a press conference that Mangione was arrested and taken for investigation after a McDonald’s employee recognised him while he was dining there.

All about Luigi Mangione

Originally from Towson, Maryland, the 26-year-old is a former Ivy League student with family connections in state politics, including a cousin serving in the legislature. Police suspect his strained relationship with the medical industry may be linked to personal experiences, pointing to an X-ray image he shared online showing four spinal pins.

Friends and former classmates were stunned by the news, recalling Mangione as a top prep-school valedictorian and a standout graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. The elite Gilman School in Baltimore, where he graduated at the top of his class, called the news of his arrest “deeply distressing.”

“Luigi Mangione’s suspected involvement, in this case, is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation,” the Gilman School said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected. Here on campus, our focus will remain on caring for and educating our students,” the private school released a statement following the arrest.

Luigi Mangione remained silent during police questioning, according to FOX Digital. Authorities found him in possession of a ghost gun with a silencer, a U.S. passport, four fake IDs, and a handwritten manifesto with quotes of something similar to what he had shared online from Ted Kaczynski, the notorious "Unabomber." Mangione’s LinkedIn profile lists him as a data engineer for a California car company, though he claims to reside in Honolulu, Hawaii.