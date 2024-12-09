How much Google, Amazon, Tesla, and big techs spend to protect their CEOs amid Brian Thompson’s murder

Following the tragic murder of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson, the incident has brought attention to the hefty security measures that Wall Street’s top CEOs often require. High-profile executives like those at Google, Amazon, Tesla, and other big tech firms who come with hefty salary packages also need additional protections. This can include personal security details, private transportation, and advanced security systems. Take a look at the amount companies pay to safeguard their leaders. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk

Wall Street’s security bill to protect their elites

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

In 2024, the tech giant allocated over $58,000 for Nadella’s travel security. The amount was part of his overall compensation package exceeding $169,000. Additionally, the company's SEC filing dated October 24, 2024, disclosed that Nadella is set to receive a total paycheck of $79.1 million for the year.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

A report from Quartz highlights multiple American tech companies worth billions and the steps they take to secure their CEOs. Fink’s total security expenses cost $780,350 last year. This included $216,837 for security and $563,513 for upgrading the home security system. In 2023, he received a total of $26.9 million.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Alphabet spent over $6.7 million on CEO Sundar Pichai in 2023 according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The expense along with other benefits like retirement contributions and company vehicles, contributed to his total compensation package of over $6.8 million.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

A total of $986,164 was spent on Jassy’s transportation which included business travel and security upgradation, according to Quartz

JP Morgan’s Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase spent around $523,271 on CEO Jamie Dimon’s security in 2023, including $362,226 for transportation including the usage of a private plane. $30,400 for corporate cars, and $150,645 for residential security.

Oracle’s CEO Safra Catz

The same report reveals that Catz’s use of the company’s private aircraft cost around $200,086 in 2024 and over $220,000 in additional compensation. Additionally, Oracle invested nearly $3 million in security measures for Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison's residence.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla paid over $2.9 million to a security company owned by Elon Musk for his personal security services, which also covered his duties as Tesla's CEO.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple spent nearly $821,000 on personal security services for CEO Tim Cook in 2023. Additionally, the company spent over $1.6 million on his private air travel. Cook's total compensation package of over $2.5 million.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

In 2023, the company shelled out nearly $9.4 million for his home security and personal trips. Along with a $14 million annual allowance for additional security costs his total compensation package was over $24 million.