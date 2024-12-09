Sundar Pichai hints at a 'profound' shift coming to Google Search as AI continues to evolve

Google Search, the cornerstone of the internet giant's services, has been a household name for over 25 years. In that time, the search engine has undergone numerous changes and improvements. But according to Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, the biggest shift is yet to come. Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Pichai revealed that Google Search is set to evolve in ways that will surprise users in 2025. Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed major upcoming changes to Search, driven by AI advancements. (AFP)

A new era of search capabilities

Pichai hinted at a major transformation, claiming that Google would soon be able to handle more complex questions than ever before. "I think we are going to be able to tackle more complex questions than ever before," he stated. The CEO added that even in the early months of 2025, users would notice a stark difference in the capabilities of Google Search, which will be equipped to offer far more advanced responses than today's version.

In his appearance at the summit, Pichai was asked to address a remark made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who had said that Google should have been the "default winner" in the AI race. Pichai's response was sharp, proposing a "side-by-side comparison" of Google's AI models and those used by Microsoft, which relies heavily on its partnership with OpenAI. "They use someone else's models," Pichai pointed out, positioning Google as an innovator with proprietary technology.

Pichai also emphasised the rapid pace of AI development, stating, "We are in the earliest stages of a profound shift. There's so much innovation ahead, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of this field."

AI-driven overhaul of Google search

Google has already begun integrating AI into its search platform, including AI-generated summaries and an upgraded Lens tool that allows for video-based searches. This is just the beginning, as the company is preparing to launch an updated version of its Gemini AI model, which aims to challenge the likes of Microsoft, OpenAI, and emerging competitors in the AI search market, such as Perplexity.

Free meals fuel creativity

In addition to discussing AI, Pichai also reflected on Google's famous free meal policy, which has often been seen as a perk for employees. However, the CEO revealed that these meals serve a much deeper purpose. According to Pichai, many of Google's most innovative ideas have been sparked during casual conversations over meals in the company's cafes.

"I can recall several times, when I was working at Google early on, being in cafes, meeting someone else, talking and getting excited about something. So, it sparks creativity," he shared. Pichai believes that this collaborative environment, where employees bond over food, is a key factor in driving the company’s culture of innovation.